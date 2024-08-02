BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Sells 454,841 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,685,516.07).
BP Stock Performance
BP opened at GBX 458.85 ($5.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.63. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.23).
BP Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,348.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
