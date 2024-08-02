BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Sells 454,841 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,685,516.07).

BP opened at GBX 458.85 ($5.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.63. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,348.84%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.86) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.36) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.07) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.43) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.14 ($8.13).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

