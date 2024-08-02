Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 85,800 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,268,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,216,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 135,546 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 639,252 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,834 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $21,210,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 259,191 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

