Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.43 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 67,552 shares traded.

Braveheart Investment Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.33 million, a P/E ratio of 261.50 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

Featured Stories

