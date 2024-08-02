Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BFH stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.93.
Bread Financial Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
