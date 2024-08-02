Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.