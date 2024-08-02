Brendan A. Lawlor Sells 9,050 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

