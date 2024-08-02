Brent O. Hitson Sells 5,747 Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $190,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

