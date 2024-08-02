Brian Lian Sells 115,859 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

