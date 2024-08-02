BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 20,000,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

BBIO opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

