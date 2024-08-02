Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 33.3 %

BEDU stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

