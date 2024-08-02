Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAL stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

