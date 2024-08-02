Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.34.

Brinker International Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.