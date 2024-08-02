Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stake Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Brinker International worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $20,401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,785 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

