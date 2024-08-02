British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $393.70

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.70 ($5.06) and traded as high as GBX 427.80 ($5.50). British Land shares last traded at GBX 411.20 ($5.29), with a volume of 6,382,712 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLND. Barclays cut British Land to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.56) to GBX 405 ($5.21) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.03) to GBX 500 ($6.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($71,608.36). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($18,570.21). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,612 shares of company stock worth $1,488,553. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

