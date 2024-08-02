Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 542,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 336,875 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

