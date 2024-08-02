Broderick Brian C Sells 2,495 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.97.

Apple Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average is $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.