Brok A. Lahrman Sells 415 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $28,597.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,834.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LKFN opened at $65.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 342.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

