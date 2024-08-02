Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target at $38.11

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

