Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $24.57

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.