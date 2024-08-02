Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT at $124.29

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,081,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after buying an additional 223,347 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 304,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

