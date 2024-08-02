Brokerages Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Price Target at C$10.08

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.08.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
