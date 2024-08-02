Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) PT at $599.33

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $599.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $629.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a one year low of $404.72 and a one year high of $631.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.68.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
