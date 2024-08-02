Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) PT at $98.25

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

PBH opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after buying an additional 272,773 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after buying an additional 84,757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

