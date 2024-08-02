Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$237.17

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$238.83.

WSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

WSP Global stock opened at C$229.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$213.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSP Global

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

