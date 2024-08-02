Brokers Issue Forecasts for Beam Global’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Beam Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $284,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Beam Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

