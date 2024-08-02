Brokers Issue Forecasts for LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LINKBANCORP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LINKBANCORP’s FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LINKBANCORP has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

In other LINKBANCORP news, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,678,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,678,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Carl D. Lundblad purchased 12,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $80,207.43. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,207.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,551 shares of company stock valued at $174,710. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -115.38%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

