Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,430,000 after buying an additional 212,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $7,780,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

