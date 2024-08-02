Brokers Issue Forecasts for Secure Energy Services Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

TSE SES opened at C$12.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$6.64 and a 12 month high of C$12.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Insiders purchased a total of 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

