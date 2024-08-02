Brokers Offer Predictions for Arhaus, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

