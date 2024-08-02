Brokers Offer Predictions for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $36,453.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,171,081 shares in the company, valued at $18,830,982.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $36,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,171,081 shares in the company, valued at $18,830,982.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,068 shares of company stock valued at $874,173. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

