Brokers Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

XRAY opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after buying an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,525 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

