Brokers Offer Predictions for Novartis AG’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

