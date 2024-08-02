Brokers Set Expectations for EnLink Midstream, LLC’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.
NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 2.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 151.43%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
