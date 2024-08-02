Brokers Set Expectations for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

IPA stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:IPA Free Report ) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,052 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 4.87% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

