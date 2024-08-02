Brokers Set Expectations for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 9.4 %
IPA stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.