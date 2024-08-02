Brokers Set Expectations for LendingClub Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for LendingClub in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

LC opened at $11.42 on Friday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

