Brokers Set Expectations for Northwest Pipe’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.56. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $376.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 58.8% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $529,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

