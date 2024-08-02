Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

