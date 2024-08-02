Brookfield (NYSE:BN) PT Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BN opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.