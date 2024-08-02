Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BEP opened at $24.19 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.