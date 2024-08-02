Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.52.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
