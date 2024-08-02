Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $899,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,981,000 after buying an additional 424,115 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

