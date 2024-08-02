Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) versus Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Critical Analysis

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $609.22 million 1.47 $75.00 million $0.93 10.82 Magyar Bancorp $30.57 million 2.67 $7.71 million $1.20 10.33

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Bancorp pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magyar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 12.04% 6.51% 0.68% Magyar Bancorp 15.19% 6.98% 0.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookline Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It provides credit, term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, consumer and residential loans, wealth and investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

