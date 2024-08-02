Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
BTX opened at $1.81 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $106.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Further Reading
