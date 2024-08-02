Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,882.33

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,882.33 ($24.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,040 ($26.24). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,010 ($25.86), with a volume of 2,689 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brooks Macdonald Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Trading Halts Explained
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.