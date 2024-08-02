BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.77.

Several research firms recently commented on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of DOO opened at C$96.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.85. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. Equities analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

