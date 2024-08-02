Bruce K. Alexander Sells 5,156 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
