BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Shares Down 4.8%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 20,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 548,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £4.91 million, a PE ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 1.78.

In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake purchased 400,000 shares of BSF Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,872.14). In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of BSF Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,718.03). Also, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake purchased 400,000 shares of BSF Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,872.14). 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

