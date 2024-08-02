BT Group (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.83

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.83 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 141.63 ($1.82). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 138.60 ($1.78), with a volume of 22,755,162 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.83.

In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.84), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,149,696.82). In other BT Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 53,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($91,135.97). Also, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.84), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,149,696.82). Insiders own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

