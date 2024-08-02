BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Critical Analysis

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 17.11 $7.82 million $1.29 1.13 Sentage $150,000.00 48.14 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BTCS has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS 1,519.73% -20.75% -17.64% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

BTCS beats Sentage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS



BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Sentage



Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

