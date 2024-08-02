Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BURL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $255.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $263.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day moving average is $212.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after acquiring an additional 226,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

