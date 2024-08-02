Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,694,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,426 shares during the period. Burning Rock Biotech accounts for 0.9% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 8.47% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ BNR opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 113.39%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

