Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Trading Up 6.7%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Approximately 1,674,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,112,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £14.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98.

In other news, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,718.03). In related news, insider Craig W. Coltman bought 600,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,718.03). Also, insider Craig W. Coltman bought 500,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,431.70). Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

